OneRoot Network Price Down 70.3% This Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1.27 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 70.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00802345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.41 or 0.08036767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083828 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

