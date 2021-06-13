Opsens (TSE:OPS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Opsens alerts:

OPS stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The stock has a market cap of C$222.88 million and a P/E ratio of 149.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.