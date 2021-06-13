Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,281 shares during the period. Orbital Energy Group makes up 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEG. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on OEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.