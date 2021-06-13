Origo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $923,411.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $923,411.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00792183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.83 or 0.08106016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00084225 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

