Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Up 163.6% in May

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EMRRF remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. 510,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31. Orogen Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

About Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

