Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Industrial Alliance Securities

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.60 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSIIF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 target price on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

