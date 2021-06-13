Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

