Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.