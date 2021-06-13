Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXM. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.