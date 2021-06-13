Oxford Instruments’ (OXINF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXINF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

