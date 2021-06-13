Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

OXLC stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.