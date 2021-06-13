Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.39 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

