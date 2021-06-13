Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 30,354 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,200. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

