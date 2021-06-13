Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 219.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 653.3% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

