Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

