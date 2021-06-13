Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.35% of CoreSite Realty worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In related news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $3,053,261. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

