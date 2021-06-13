Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of ZTS opened at $182.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $182.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.