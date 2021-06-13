Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $601,000 Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quidel by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 128.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Quidel by 348.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $114.77 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

