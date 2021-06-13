Pamela G. Marrone Sells 15,061 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. Analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MBII shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

