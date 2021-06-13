Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.20 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,186 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 234,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $120.41 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

