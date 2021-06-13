Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 163,202 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,202 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of TG Therapeutics worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TGTX stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

