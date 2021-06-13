Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

