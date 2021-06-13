Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.47 or 0.00040295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $3.30 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056878 BTC.
- Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00164497 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00195874 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.06 or 0.01117012 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,734.12 or 0.99524556 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
