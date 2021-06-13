Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.47 or 0.00040295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $3.30 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

