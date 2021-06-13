ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $556.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,848.15 or 0.99842145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

