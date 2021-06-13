PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Critical Analysis

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDS Biotechnology and Albireo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Albireo Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $16.12, suggesting a potential upside of 33.67%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.22%. Given Albireo Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -55.90% -49.16% Albireo Pharma -1,373.96% -76.11% -46.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Albireo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$14.85 million ($0.89) -13.55 Albireo Pharma $8.31 million 76.90 -$107.63 million ($6.73) -4.95

PDS Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Albireo Pharma. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albireo Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Albireo Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.