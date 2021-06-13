Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Andrew M. Ioannou Sells 13,940 Shares

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 570,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

