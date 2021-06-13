Permission Coin (ASK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $173,977.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and $173,977.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00164497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00195874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.06 or 0.01117012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,734.12 or 0.99524556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

