Peter Conner Sells 900 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Banner stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Banner by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

