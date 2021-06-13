Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $6,011.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00437551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003538 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.68 or 0.01050372 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,519,999 coins and its circulating supply is 428,259,563 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

