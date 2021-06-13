Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,751,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE:PSXP opened at $41.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.