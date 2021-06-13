Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 625 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.65 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

