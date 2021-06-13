Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

