Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

WMB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

