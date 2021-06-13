Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after buying an additional 520,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

