PIXEL (PXL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 128.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $25.47 million and $5.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,098.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01563936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00434575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004601 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

