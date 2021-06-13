Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $3,849.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $787.33 or 0.02018875 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015689 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.