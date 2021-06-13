PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NYSE AGS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

