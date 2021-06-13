Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

POSH stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.98. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

