PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $9,883.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,771.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.51 or 0.06444203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.28 or 0.01576612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00439123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00151050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.64 or 0.00667093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00440071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007102 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038970 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,306,783 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

