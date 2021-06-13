Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WKULF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Potent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Get Potent Ventures alerts:

Potent Ventures Company Profile

Potent Ventures Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company was formerly known as Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc and changed its name to Potent Ventures Inc in April 2021. Potent Ventures Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Potent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.