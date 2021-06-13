Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 174,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

