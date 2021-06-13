Premier Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Quantum worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quantum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,221 shares of company stock worth $348,721. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

