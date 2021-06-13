Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

