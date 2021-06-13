Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

