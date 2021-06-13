Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $105.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

