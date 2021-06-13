Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $43.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $1,458,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

