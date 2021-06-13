PRIA (PRIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00016252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $420,880.40 and $17.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.