Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 3,174 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $225.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

