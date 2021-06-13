Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $952,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,027 shares of company stock worth $15,549,742. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

