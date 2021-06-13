Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $202,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

